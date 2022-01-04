Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since Sheriffs Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty. Today, the community will gather for his funeral.

We could learn more today about a deadly crash in Daviess County. It happened just after eleven Monday morning on Highway 81.

President Biden will meet with his COVID Response Team today, as the omicron variant wreaks havoc across the country.

No one won last night’s Powerball jackpot, making it the ninth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 1/4
EPD asking for help identifying car involved in hit and run
Community gathers at memorial service to honor Deputy Sean Riley
EPD asking for help identifying car involved in hit and run
