Travis Tritt returning to the Victory Theatre

Travis Tritt.(Victory Theatre)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can enjoy CMA and Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt at the Victory Theatre on March 31.

Organizers say the show, which will include Tritt’s band, will give attendees an opportunity to hear some of the performer’s biggest hits, including “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” “It’s A Great Day to Be Alive” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 7th and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

