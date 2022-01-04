Birthday Club
Reitz boys basketball sets high expectations for 2021-22 season

4-0 in SIAC action
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Reitz boys basketball team is now sitting atop the SIAC with a 4-0 record, 5-1 overall.

The Panthers have a historically dominant program with standout alumni including NBA G League’s Dru Smith, IU guard Khristian Lander, and USI all-time leading scorer Alex Stein.

But, this team has an identity of their own.

“Expectations are high, we want to do well,” head coach Michael Adams said. “Right now, us currently, we’ve won that sectional out there two years in a row, we won a three-peat, which is going to be a tough challenge, but that’s the objective.”

The now 5-and-1 Panthers are led by returning four year starter Gavin Schippert, who Coach Adams called the “ultimate teammate.”

”Right now, I think what’s clicking is our team chemistry,” Schippert said. “These are my best friends on and off the court, I hang out with them every day. I think we know each other’s strengths and play to our strengths.”

Reitz also returns their starting point guard in junior Isaac Higgs, along with key seniors Koston McReynold, who is averaging in double figures, center Jonathan Stumpf, and Kabryen “KT” Tinson who’s coming off a football injury.

Every season, the program comes up with a slogan written on the practice jerseys. This year the theme is “play hard, play smart, and play together.”

Reitz will host Jasper Tuesday at 7 p.m..

