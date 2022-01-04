Birthday Club
Powerball jackpot now $540 million

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing will be Monday night around 10 p.m. Central time.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Beshear requesting federal government to extend tornado recovery cost
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
