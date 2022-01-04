Posey Co. Health Dept. limiting COVID tests due to shortage

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Health Department is reporting a shortage of COVID-19 tests.

According to a Facebook post, state health leaders told them to only test people under the age of 18 and people with symptoms who are age 50 and older.

They say it’s because they only have a limited number of rapid antigen tests and limited monoclonal antibody treatments.

They say testing is still available at the Deaconess lab at the Mt. Vernon Medical Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.