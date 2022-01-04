Birthday Club
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal collision at the intersection of US 60 and KY 1078N Tuesday morning.

Officials say a van was headed southbound on KY 1078N and was attempting a turn when it was hit.

They say the van pulled into the path of a truck traveling westbound on US 60.

The Henderson County coroner pronounced the driver of the van, 61-year-old Loretta Duncan deceased on scene.

Loretta’s passenger, Ernest Duncan was transported to Deaconess Midtown with injuries.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says both Loretta and the other driver were wearing seatbelts, but it is unknown if Ernest was wearing one at the time.

Officials say no other injuries were reported.

