Muhlenberg Co. students return to class following December’s deadly storms

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County students head back to class Monday.

That area was hit by the deadly quad-state tornado last month.

Bremen Elementary in Muhlenberg County has been serving as a temporary shelter and a makeshift warehouse while students were on Christmas break.

Now, it’s time to get back to learning.

Masks are required for all students, staff, and visitors on campus and on buses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.