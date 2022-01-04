Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. students return to class following December’s deadly storms

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County students head back to class Monday.

That area was hit by the deadly quad-state tornado last month.

Bremen Elementary in Muhlenberg County has been serving as a temporary shelter and a makeshift warehouse while students were on Christmas break.

Now, it’s time to get back to learning.

Masks are required for all students, staff, and visitors on campus and on buses.

