Ind. National Guard leaving Deaconess Hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana National Guard is ending its time with Deaconess Health Systems in the Tri-State.

Since September, there’s been a rotating service from the National Guard.

Wednesday, the last batch will be leaving.

They’ve been helping with things like environmental and dietary work to help take the load off of hospital employees.

This is all because of the massive patient loads they’ve seen due to Covid-19 hospitalizations.

Officials say it’s been necessary throughout the chaos of the latest spike.

Specialist Alec Hooker says taking a load off of nurses had been great.

“They nurses are amazing,” Hooker says, “They’re just working 24/7, just back and forth, bouncing up and down. It’s concerning to see how hard they have to work, but it also makes me glad to be here to help them out, giving a helping hand whenever I can.”

Officials say they don’t plan to have any new National Guard members unless they really need them.

They also say hospitalization numbers are staying level.

