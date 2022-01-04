Birthday Club
Ind. health depts. only offering rapid tests to certain age groups

Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is making some changes to testing operations.

Posey County Health Officials made the same announcement Monday.

State Health Officials say effective Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to people 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.

They say the change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered.

Officials say Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week, but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time.

They say appointments for rapid tests previously scheduled for Tuesday will be honored while testing supplies last, but no appointments for rapid tests will be honored at state or local health department sites going forward except for people who fall within the above categories.

PCR tests, which are the gold standard, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov  to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

