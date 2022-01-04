Funeral set for Deputy Sean Riley Monday morning

WAYNE CO. Ill (WFIE) - It’s been nearly a week since Deputy Sean Riley was killed in the line of duty, and today his funeral will be held at Fairfield Community High School.

On Monday, Deputy Riley’s visitation was held at the high school. His funeral will take place at 11 a.m. this morning.

For general parking, Illinois State Police says people will take 3rd Street south from Delaware Street and meet an officer to guide you to the parking area. The general parking area will be at 3rd Street and West King Street.

Officials say West King Street will be closed to the general public.

General Public parking (Illinois State Police)

After the funeral, there’s an escort planned to Deputy Riley’s hometown of Cisne, where he will be buried.

It will start at Fairfield Community High School and it will make its way to Main Street and then onto US 45.

It will head down Central Avenue to Cisne and the Cisne Family Cemetery.

Anyone is welcome to line the route in honor of Deputy Riley.

Instead of flowers, a memorial can be made in his honor to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne.

We’ll have Deputy Riley’s funeral both on air and online if you’re unable to pay your respects in person.

