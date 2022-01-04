Birthday Club
Former Ky. State Senator files to run for Henderson Co. Judge Executive

Henderson County.
Henderson County.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky state senator has filed for his county’s Judge Executive seat.

Dorsey Ridley, who served as a state senator from 2004 to 2018 has filed to run for Henderson County Judge Executive.

Ridley is a former president of Independence Bank.

He most recently served in Frankfort as the Governor’s Executive Director of Emerging Industries.

1/3 14 First Look
Powerball jackpot now $540 million
Beshear requesting federal government to extend tornado recovery cost
Powerball jackpot now $540 million
