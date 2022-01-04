Former Ky. State Senator files to run for Henderson Co. Judge Executive

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky state senator has filed for his county’s Judge Executive seat.

Dorsey Ridley, who served as a state senator from 2004 to 2018 has filed to run for Henderson County Judge Executive.

Ridley is a former president of Independence Bank.

He most recently served in Frankfort as the Governor’s Executive Director of Emerging Industries.

