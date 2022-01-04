First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Bowling Green Thursday

Birthday Club
Jill Biden (AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Deputy FEMA administrator Erik Hooks will visit Bowling Green on Thursday.

The First Lady will join Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear to observe recovery efforts following the December 11 tornadoes. Both women will also visit with volunteers who are assisting with tornado relief efforts.

The First Lady will also highlight the partnership between local and federal agencies that ensure Kentuckians are receiving the aid and relief they need.

