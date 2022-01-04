EPD asking for help identifying car involved in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a car whose driver hit someone back on Dec. 17.

Police say the car was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of John Street and Main Street.

They say the pedestrian was not seriously injured and believes the driver was a woman.

Officials are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call the Evansville Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.