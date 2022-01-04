EPD asking for help identifying car involved in hit and run
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a car whose driver hit someone back on Dec. 17.
Police say the car was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of John Street and Main Street.
They say the pedestrian was not seriously injured and believes the driver was a woman.
Officials are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call the Evansville Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.