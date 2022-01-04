Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” and “Let’s Dance” are included. Financial details of the sale were not released.

Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp. Bowie died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022

Latest News

Tri-State first responders remember Deputy Sean Riley
Funeral set for Deputy Sean Riley Monday morning
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
Booming economy faces risks
Airline industry worries about 5G
Airline industry worries about 5G
Hundreds of motorists have been stuck on I-95 for several hours overnight and into Tuesday.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia