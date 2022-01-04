Birthday Club
Convicted sex offender released on time served after guilty plea

Steven Hearld
Steven Hearld(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky (WFIE) - Officials with the Ohio County Sheriff Office say Steven Hearld pleaded guilty last month to two counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.

They say he has been released from custody and credited with time served.

Deputies say in January of 2020, they began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age.

They say they discovered Hearld had sexually abused a juvenile in the later months of 2019. He was then indicted and arrested in July 2020.

Deputies say Hearld was previously convicted of Sexual Abuse in 2005 and is on the sex offender registration.

