Central City police officer exposed to substance during drug arrest

Drugs recovered from the arrest of David Ramey.
Drugs recovered from the arrest of David Ramey.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - An officer with the Central City Police Department had a reaction while coming into contact with an unknown substance during a drug arrest.

Official says the Police Department executed an arrest warrant in the 1100 block of West Reservoir Avenue on 38-year-old David Ramey on Monday.

During the investigation, they say Ramey had suspected meth, fentanyl, several prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

During his arrest, officials say an officer was exposed to an unknown substance that caused him to have a reaction.

According to authorities, while attempting to get the officer medical help, Ramey ran from custody but was caught soon after.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was released.

