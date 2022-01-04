Breezy and warmer today, Alert Days for wintry weather Thursday and Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be breezy and warmer, but we are on alert for snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures Thursday and Friday.

We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Areas of frost developed overnight, so you may want to give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car before heading out this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Those breezy conditions will continue into the night, and our temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through our region Wednesday. I don’t think that front will bring us any rain or snow, but it will leave us with mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s around midday, then as that cold front pushes off to the east, our skies will clear but our temperatures will drop back through the 30s Wednesday afternoon and evening as colder air starts to blow in from the north.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and light snow showers are possible from about 9 or 10 AM through the afternoon and evening. Minor snow accumulation around an inch or less may be possible. If that happens, this would be our first accumulating snow of the season. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 20s for most of the day, but a cold breeze from the north will make it feel like the low teens.

Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the single digits, but the wind chills will be near 0°. We will then climb into the low to mid 20s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Our wind direction will shift Friday night, and warmer air will flow in from the south as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s Saturday under increasing clouds, and we will reach the upper 40s to near 50° on Sunday. However, rain also seems likely Saturday night into Sunday, and a few thunderstorms may be possible.

As that rain moves out, our high temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s to start next week despite mostly sunny skies.

