Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Breezy and warmer today, Alert Days for wintry weather Thursday and Friday

By Arden Gregory
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today will be breezy and warmer, but we are on alert for snow showers and bitterly cold temperatures Thursday and Friday.

We are starting the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Areas of frost developed overnight, so you may want to give yourself an extra couple of minutes to defrost your car before heading out this morning. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with winds from the south at around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. That wind will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Those breezy conditions will continue into the night, and our temperatures will only fall into the low to mid 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will move through our region Wednesday. I don’t think that front will bring us any rain or snow, but it will leave us with mostly cloudy skies through the first half of the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s around midday, then as that cold front pushes off to the east, our skies will clear but our temperatures will drop back through the 30s Wednesday afternoon and evening as colder air starts to blow in from the north.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and light snow showers are possible from about 9 or 10 AM through the afternoon and evening. Minor snow accumulation around an inch or less may be possible. If that happens, this would be our first accumulating snow of the season. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 20s for most of the day, but a cold breeze from the north will make it feel like the low teens.

Thursday night into Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the single digits, but the wind chills will be near 0°. We will then climb into the low to mid 20s Friday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Our wind direction will shift Friday night, and warmer air will flow in from the south as we head into the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 40s Saturday under increasing clouds, and we will reach the upper 40s to near 50° on Sunday. However, rain also seems likely Saturday night into Sunday, and a few thunderstorms may be possible.

As that rain moves out, our high temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s to start next week despite mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022

Latest News

14 First Alert 1/4
14 First Alert 1/4
1/3 14 First Alert
1/3 14 First Alert
1/3 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/3 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Alert Day WFIE
On Alert for light snow, bitter cold