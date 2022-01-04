Birthday Club
Big Rivers Electric Corporation officials begin building new headquarters

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Big Rivers Electric Corporation officials broke ground for their new headquarters downtown Tuesday.

The four-story modern building will replace the current headquarters in Henderson.

Officials say the move puts them in a central location to reach all of their 22 county service territories.

Big Rivers president and CEO Robert Berry said the move will have a positive impact on the Owensboro community.

“It’s huge for the Owensboro community,” Berry says. “It’s huge because we’re going to have over 100 jobs at this headquarters facility. People will be shopping here, they’ll be eating here, just brings a lot to Owensboro and the downtown community so it’s really big. We’re excited about getting over here, they love the downtown, what’s not to like down here, such a vibrant town.”

The building is expected to be in use by the end of 2022.

