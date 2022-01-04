Birthday Club
Alerts for light snow Thursday, bitter cold Friday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and south winds helped temperatures climb into the lower 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring more lower 40s with increasing clouds during the day. There is still the potential for some light snow on Thursday. High temps will only reach the middle 20s, so anything that falls will stick immediately. While amounts will likely be an inch or less, it could be enough to create slick driving conditions on Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will plunge into the low teens/upper single digits on Friday morning. The cold, coupled with a northwest breeze will render wind chills near or below zero. Rain is still a good bet late Saturday and Sunday, with colder air returning for the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

