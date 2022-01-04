$1.5M in Disaster Relief Assistance available to Ky. storm victims

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Realtors has been working with the Realtor Relief Fund to make $1.5 million in Disaster Relief Assistance available to residents of Kentucky that were affected by the December storms.

That assistance is available to qualified applicants towards one of the following options:

1) Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the Disaster or;

2) Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Disaster.

Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $3,000 per household.

Further details are available on the application itself which can be downloaded at the link below. Any inquires may be addressed to Kentucky REALTORS® at 859-263-7377 or by email at kyrealtors@kyrealtors.com.

You can find the relief application form here.

