USI men’s basketball rallies to fly by McKendree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had to overcome a first-half deficit to defeat McKendree University, 68-55, Sunday afternoon in Lebanon, Illinois. USI, which has won five-straight and is 3-0 on the road trip, goes to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the GLVC, while McKendree is 5-3 overall, 1-3 in the league.

The Eagles started slow in the first half and found themselves down nine points, 28-19, with 6:39 left in the first 20 minutes. USI used an offensive surge in the final six minutes of the half, outscoring McKendree, 13-6, to pull to within two, 34-32 at the intermission.

USI junior forward Jacob Polakovich (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and sophomore guard Tyler Henry (Brooklyn, New York) paced the Eagles during the first half with nine points and eight points, respectively. The Eagles were a little off the mark during the first half, hitting 33.3 percent from the field (9-27).

The second half was all Eagles, beginning with the first five minutes and a 10-1 run to take their first lead of the contest. Polakovich tied game, 34-34, with the first bucket of the second half, while freshman guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) gave the Eagles their first lead of the game, 36-34, at the 19:18 mark off a steal.

Those first four points of the half ignited the 10-1 run that put the Eagles up, 42-35, with 17 minutes to play. USI was four-of-five from the field during the run.

The Bearcats rebounded to close the gap to one point, 42-41, with 13:10 to play, but that would be as close as they would come the rest of the game. McKendree also shrank the margin to two points twice in the final 10 minutes (49-47 and 51-49) before the Eagles used a 17-6 run to close out the final five minutes of the 68-55 win.

USI was a blistering five-of-six from the field in the final five minutes and were led on the run by Swope, who had five of his nine points during the surge.

As a team in the win, USI held McKendree to just 21 points in the second half and has held four opponents to under 60 points this season. USI also won the battle of the boards with McKendree, 43-30.

Individually, Polakovich led the way with his fourth double-double of the season, 15 points and 14 rebounds. The junior forward, who has posted the four double-doubles during the five-game winning streak, was five-of-nine from the field and five-of-eight from the stripe.

Henry followed with 14 points on four-of-11 from the field, including a three-pointer, and five-of-five from the line. Junior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points.

COMING UP FOR USI:

USI continues the five-game road trip when it visits Lewis University Tuesday in Romeoville, Illinois. Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Lewis is 4-5 overall, 2-0 in the GLVC, has not played since posting a 90-85 win over nationally-ranked Ferris State University on December 20. The Flyers saw their games with East/West University (December 29) and the University of Illinois Springfield (January 2) canceled due to COVID.

The Eagles lead the all-time series with the Flyers, 50-27 overall and 40-27 in GLVC action. USI took last season’s regular contest on the road, 74-65, and the NCAA II Midwest Regional game at the Ford Center, 62-60.

The conclusion of the five-game road swing is scheduled for Thursday when the Eagles visit Lindenwood University for a 7:30 pm. start. The Lions are 5-7 overall and 1-3 in the GLVC after falling to 19th-ranked Truman State University, 74-56, today in Kirksville, Missouri.

USI holds a 2-0 series record against Lindenwood, sweeping the two games in 2019-20. The lone meeting last year was canceled due to COVID.

The next USI game at Screaming Eagles Arena is January 8 when they host Southwest Baptist University.

