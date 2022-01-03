Rough First Period dooms Thunderbolts, in loss to Rivermen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After winning Saturday’s game by a 7-3 score, tough starts to the first two periods would cost Evansville the win on Sunday, losing to the Rivermen 6-2. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Thursday, January 6th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Huntsville Havoc. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

In the first period, the Rivermen scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-0 lead only 6:01 into the game. The Thunderbolts had a strong performance afterward, outshooting Peoria 12-2 in the period’s remnants, and were rewarded late in the period as Hayden Hulton scored at 17:08, assisted by Jake Henderson. The Rivermen bounced back in the second period, scoring twice in the first 5 minutes to pick up a 5-1 lead. Evansville again bounced back as Austin Plevy scored at 6:19 to make it a 5-2 game, assisted by Connor Chatham. The Rivermen would add one more goal later in the second period to make it 6-2. The third period saw no goal scoring, but did see some added physicality on both sides, as well as two perfect penalty kills by the Thunderbolts.

Plevy and Hulton each scored a goal, while Brian Billett made 26 saves on 32 shots. The Thunderbolts next meet the Rivermen on Tuesday, January 25th at Peoria Civic Center, face-off at 7:15pm CT.

