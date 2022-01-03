Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say they found a meth lab in a car when they pulled two people over.

Police say they stopped Crystal Wroe and her passenger John Applegate on Christmas Eve.

Eventually, police say they searched the car and found a gun and drugs, along with other items.

They also say they found that meth lab.

Wroe is due in court on January 19.

Applegate is due in court next month.

