Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police say they found a meth lab in a car when they pulled two people over.

Police say they stopped Crystal Wroe and her passenger John Applegate on Christmas Eve.

Eventually, police say they searched the car and found a gun and drugs, along with other items.

They also say they found that meth lab.

Wroe is due in court on January 19.

Applegate is due in court next month.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

