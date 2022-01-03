Birthday Club
Police: Jasper man tased after being combative

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a Jasper man had to be tased when he wouldn’t listen to an officer’s commands.

Police say they pulled over 33-year-old Brett Huffman in a routine traffic stop on Newton Street near Second.

Brett Huffman.
Brett Huffman.(Dubois County Sheriff's Office.)

Officers say they asked him to step out of the SUV when he wouldn’t cooperate.

Police say they used the taser when he was combative.

He’s in the Dubois County Jail facing a resisting law enforcement charge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

