Mostly sunny but chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will clear as we go through the morning, and today will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Our winds will pick up from the south Tuesday, coming in around 7 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph. That will push warmer air up into the Tri-State, and our temperatures will climb into the mid 40s.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy Tuesday night as a cold front approaches our region. The breezy conditions will continue with winds from the south-southwest at around 8 to 16 mph and gusts as high as 23 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

That cold front will move through the Tri-State Wednesday morning. While that will bring us some clouds, we are not expecting any rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 40s during the first half of the day then fall back through the 30s Wednesday afternoon and evening as our wind direction shifts and colder takes over.

While we are not expecting any precipitation from the cold front Wednesday, more clouds and some light snow showers may wrap around on the backside of that system Thursday. Minor accumulation may be possible, but significant snowfall is not expected at this time. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 20s Thursday afternoon and might even dip into the single digits Thursday night into Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday, but high temperatures will still be in the mid 20s. Our wind direction changes again Friday night into Saturday, bringing warmer air up from the south. Our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s this weekend, but scattered rain showers are also possible from Saturday evening and into the day on Sunday as another cold front moves into the Tri-State.

