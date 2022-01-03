Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Funeral services for the Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty will start today.

We’re learning new information on the University of Evansville and former head basketball coach Walter McCarty. McCarty is now filing a suit against the university.

A fire at a Baltimore jail left at least 30 inmates suffering from smoke inhalation overnight. Fire officials say most of them were treated on the scene.

Tornadoes have hit Kentucky once again. The National Weather Service confirms four tornados tore through the Commonwealth on New Years Day.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

