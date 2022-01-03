McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him at least $75k

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is suing the University, claiming the school owes him at least $75,000.

The lawsuit alleges that UE did not fulfill its contractional obligations to McCarty after his firing, stating the University “could not afford the contractional obligations resulting from Mr. McCarty’s success.”

Back in January 2020, UE fired McCarty based on findings during an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the University’s Title IX policy.

UE released the following statement in regard to the lawsuit:

The University of Evansville terminated Walter McCarty’s employment on January 21, 2020, for violating the terms of his contract and engaging in behavior contrary to the core values of our University. The University fulfilled its contractual obligations to Mr. McCarty and is confident the outcome of any legal proceedings will confirm the University’s position.

You can read the full court documents below:

