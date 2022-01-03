Man accused of looting in Hopkins Co. due in court

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of looting tornado-damaged property in Hopkins County is due in court Monday.

Deputies say Jimmy Benton is charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

Jimmy Benton (Hopkins Co. Jail)

They say they found Benton removing appliances from a property and didn’t have permission to be there.

According to deputies, he was loading property onto his trailer.

Benton is set to be arraigned on those charges later Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.