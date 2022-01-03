Birthday Club
Man accused of looting in Hopkins Co. due in court

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of looting tornado-damaged property in Hopkins County is due in court Monday.

Deputies say Jimmy Benton is charged with criminal mischief, trespassing and theft.

Jimmy Benton
Jimmy Benton(Hopkins Co. Jail)

They say they found Benton removing appliances from a property and didn’t have permission to be there.

According to deputies, he was loading property onto his trailer.

Benton is set to be arraigned on those charges later Monday morning.

