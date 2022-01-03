Kentucky law capping insulin cost for many goes into effect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky law capping the cost of insulin for many residents is going into effect with the new year.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the legislation last March that makes insulin more affordable.

It limits the cost to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians.

The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes, including the law’s lead GOP sponsor, and Kentucky ranks seventh nationally for diabetes prevalence.

