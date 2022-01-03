Birthday Club
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines

Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - New COVID-19 numbers for Monday should be released anytime from Indiana Department of Health.

As of the last update on Thursday, the pandemic total in the state is 1,246,854 cases and 18,386 deaths.

Deaconess Hospital released new COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers Monday. They say 114 people are in their hospitals with COVID. 99 of them are not vaccinated.

Of those, 45 patients are in the ICU. 41 are not vaccinated. They say 27 patients are on a ventilator. 26 of them are not vaccinated.

Deaconess COVID-19 numbers, January 3, 2022(Deaconess)

Indiana Department of Health is encouraging Hoosiers to review their updated COVID-19 guidance as students head back to school after winter break.

Click here to see it.

As a reminder, any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 37,825 cases, 511 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 9,399 cases, 148 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 13,286 cases, 205 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,212 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,463 cases, 46 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,774 cases, 121 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,940 cases, 54 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,775 cases, 45 deaths

