Hopkins Co. Schools set to resume Monday following Dec. storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Following last month’s deadly storm outbreak in western Kentucky, students will head back to the classroom at Hopkins County Schools on Monday.

The school district has been on winter break, but classes were canceled from December 13-17 after the storms hit the Dawson Springs area.

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School System say their students will head back to class on January 18.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

