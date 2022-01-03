Hopkins Co. Schools set to resume Monday following Dec. storms

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Following last month’s deadly storm outbreak in western Kentucky, students will head back to the classroom at Hopkins County Schools on Monday.

The school district has been on winter break, but classes were canceled from December 13-17 after the storms hit the Dawson Springs area.

Officials with the Dawson Springs Independent School System say their students will head back to class on January 18.

