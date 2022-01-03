Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Famous Key West buoy burned after 2 set tree on fire

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the tourist attraction.

Authorities said two males lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the buoy around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the flames charred sections of the colorful, 4-ton cement monument that reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company shows two people lighting the tree on fire near the marker, with the flames leaving a large black burn mark on the monument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Winning is good, but winning at the last second after a close game is even better.
Central basketball player reacts to buzzer-beater finish
McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him thousands of dollars
McCarty files lawsuit against UE, claims university owes him at least $75k
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado
Suspect in stolen truck incident
Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen truck

Latest News

Blackberry users have mostly moved on to newer devices.
Most classic Blackberry phones to stop working Tuesday
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Governor Andy Beshear made several stops to visit tornado victims across western Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear to provide update on tornado recovery efforts
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after a Democratic policy...
Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change for voting bill