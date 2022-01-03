Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville couple gave birth to the first babies in Southern Indiana to be born in 2022. The Crowe family now has twins.

The babies are quite the little miracles for the Mckinze and John Crowe. They were able to have them after doing IVF treatments for nearly two years.

They were born just before 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day at Deaconess Women’s Hospital.

“We were due January 22, and then we scheduled a C-section for January 7,” Mckinze said. “One was a little small so they decided to move it up a week, and they decided for January 1. I still didn’t think at 7:30 in the morning we’d be the first twins, the first babies.”

Their chances of being born at such a significant time were small, but these twins are no strangers to beating the odds.

They are the Crowe’s ‘rainbow’ babies that came from many treatments of IVF.

“We had two failed IVFs...” John said.

“...And three IUIs,” Mckinze added. “Probably over a year.”

Mckinze also works at Deaconess as a surgical technician. She carried the babies with her to work each day, all the way until 34 weeks.

She’s experienced a lot with them in her belly, helping save lives during a pandemic.

She says the twins are their silver lining.

“Brings a little bit of joy to a crappy couple of years,” she said.

A long journey to get their little miracles here, but one the Crowes say they’d do all over again.

“This is definitely like a light at the end of the tunnel type moment,” John said. “It’s been close to a year and a half, almost two years start to finish, so to start across the hall to end up here is really really special.”

Axel was born at 7:48 a.m. New Year’s Day at 5 pounds 12 ounces, and Jensen just a minute later at just 5 pounds 8 ounces. The family hopes they’ll get to head home soon.

