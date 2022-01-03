Birthday Club
Driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash.

They it happened shortly after 11:15 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Highway 81.

Deputies say the driver of a car was trying to turn left from the Daviess Co. Government Operations Building, but pulled into the path of a pickup truck.

The driver of the car, a 61-year-old woman from Owensboro, was killed. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

Deputies say both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

