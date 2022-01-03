On Alert for light snow, bitter cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Chilly temperatures to start the week. Monday’s highs hovered near freezing with clouds lingering into the afternoon. Skies will clear by Tuesday morning and south winds will help the temperature rise into the middle 40s. More clouds roll in on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. A fast-moving system will bring another shot of very cold air to the Tri-State on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some very light snow is possible with this system...the main issue will be with how much moisture is available in the atmosphere by Thursday morning. We will put an Alert Day on Thursday, since this is the first chance of snow we’ve had this season. The Alert Day will continue into Friday for bitter cold temps and sub-zero wind chills. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 20s, and lows could drop into the single digits by Friday morning. Winds will shift to the south again for the weekend, so temps will climb into the upper 40s. Rain possible on Saturday and Sunday

