Aces basketball returns to court after 25-day layoff, falls at Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Playing close to his hometown of Minnetonka, Minnesota, sophomore Blaise Beauchamp scored a career-high 14 points as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropped an 83-61 game to Northern Iowa on Sunday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

Beauchamp knocked down four triples in the contest for the Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2 MVC). His scoring mark led the way for UE while Evan Kuhlman was 4-for-6 from the field on his way to 12 points while Jawaun Newton scored 11. Noah Frederking grabbed seven rebounds while Shamar Givance picked up five assists. UNI (5-7, 1-1 MVC) was led by an 18-point effort from AJ Green.

The opening five points of the day belonged to the Panthers before a drive by Antoine Smith Jr. put UE on the board at the 17:26 mark. Blaise Beauchamp followed that up with back-to-back triples to give Evansville its first lead at 8-5 less than two minutes later. UNI countered with an 8-0 stretch of their own with AJ Green capping it off with a triple to make it a 13-8 game with 14:16 on the clock.

Over the next nine minutes, Northern Iowa added to its lead, taking it largest advantage of the half at 30-15 with 5:40 remaining. With momentum on the Panthers side, the Aces clawed their way back into it over the final minutes. Noah Frederking got it started with his first triple of the game before Evan Kuhlman and Beauchamp hit 3-pointers to cut the deficit to single digits (33-24) inside of the 3-minute point.

Five points by Shamar Givance inside the final minutes helped Evansville get even closer, cutting the gap to five (38-33) before UNI settled for a 40-33 edge at halftime. Green led all players with 13 tallies in the half while Beauchamp paced UE with 12.

A 10-0 run opened the second stanza for UNI as they took a 50-33 lead with 17:38 left in the game. Evansville chopped the deficit to as few as 14 points before the Panthers took would finish the day with the 83-61 decision. UNI shot 54.7% in the game while going 11-for-22 from outside. Evansville shot 40% from the field while knocking down nine triples.

Next up for UE is another road contest on Wednesday evening in Terre Haute when the Aces take on Indiana State.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.