Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over someone for speeding, which led them to two drug arrests.

According to a press release, deputies pulled over 42-year-old Shawn Stehlik and her passenger 34-year old Cody Clark on New Year’s Day.

The sheriff’s office says Stehlik had a suspended license, and Clark lied about who he was.

Deputies say they searched the car and found meth, heroin and fentanyl, as well as a gun and nearly $2,000.

Both are currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Stehlik is facing the following charges:

Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug - Level 2 Felony

Driving with License Suspended-Prior - Class A Misdemeanor

Speeding - Class B Infraction

Clark is facing the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances - Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Level 5 Felony

Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe - Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor

False Informing/Reporting - Class B Misdemeanor

Outstanding Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear

