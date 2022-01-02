Birthday Club
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.

Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two...
Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two drug arrests on New Year's Day.(Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over someone for speeding, which led them to two drug arrests.

According to a press release, deputies pulled over 42-year-old Shawn Stehlik and her passenger 34-year old Cody Clark on New Year’s Day.

The sheriff’s office says Stehlik had a suspended license, and Clark lied about who he was.

Deputies say they searched the car and found meth, heroin and fentanyl, as well as a gun and nearly $2,000.

Both are currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Stehlik is facing the following charges:

  • Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug - Level 2 Felony
  • Driving with License Suspended-Prior - Class A Misdemeanor
  • Speeding - Class B Infraction

Clark is facing the following charges:

  • Dealing Methamphetamine with Enhancing Circumstances - Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon - Level 5 Felony
  • Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe - Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of Paraphernalia - Class C Misdemeanor
  • False Informing/Reporting - Class B Misdemeanor
  • Outstanding Felony Warrant for Failure to Appear

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

