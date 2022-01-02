Quiet and cold start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday’s record rainfall of 2.22″ at Evansville will cause rivers to rise, although most flooding on roads has eased across the region. A quiet but cold weather pattern is shaping up for the first week of 2022. Mostly sunny skies on the way for Monday with a high of 37 and a low of 21. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder with a highs in the middle 40s. Another shot of cold air arrives on Thursday as lows drop into the teens and highs will stay in the upper 20s. Some snow showers may be possible over the eastern half of the Tri-State. Milder temps return for next weekend with highs in the lower 40s and a chance for rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.