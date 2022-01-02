Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Quiet and cold start to the week

01/02 14 First Alert Noon
01/02 14 First Alert Noon
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Saturday’s record rainfall of 2.22″ at Evansville will cause rivers to rise, although most flooding on roads has eased across the region.  A quiet but cold weather pattern is shaping up for the first week of 2022.  Mostly sunny skies on the way for Monday with a high of 37 and a low of 21.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder with a highs in the middle 40s.  Another shot of cold air arrives on Thursday as lows drop into the teens and highs will stay in the upper 20s.  Some snow showers may be possible over the eastern half of the Tri-State.  Milder temps return for next weekend with highs in the lower 40s and a chance for rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Turi.
Officers: Man arrested on drunk driving charge after urinating in Wendy’s drive-thru
Evansville hotel installs new sign ahead of February opening
Evansville hotel installs new sign ahead of February opening
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency following severe weather across Ky.
Several agencies responded to a water rescue involving an overturned pontoon in Union County on...
Water rescue crews respond to overturned pontoon in Union Co.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency after a powerful powerful storm...
Kentucky storm brings flooding, lost power, possible tornado

Latest News

12/28 14 First Alert 4pm
Rain moving out, much colder air moving in
14 First Alert 1/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/1 at 10pm
14 First Alert 1/1 at 6pm
14 First Alert 1/1 at 6pm
14 First Alert 12/31 at 10pm
14 First Alert 12/31 at 10pm