Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen truck

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car theft from Love’s gas station in Hanson, Kentucky.

Officials say the incident happened early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a red Ford F-150 from the parking lot.

Stolen Ford F-150 (Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)

Suspect in stolen truck incident (Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)

They say the truck has a broken rear window glass, which has been temporarily replaced with cardboard and camouflage tape.

Officials say the truck also has a hazmat sticker on the back of the truck bed.

HCSO is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant Josh Gunn at 270-821-5661.

