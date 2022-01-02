Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen truck
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car theft from Love’s gas station in Hanson, Kentucky.
Officials say the incident happened early Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office says they are looking for a man who is suspected of stealing a red Ford F-150 from the parking lot.
They say the truck has a broken rear window glass, which has been temporarily replaced with cardboard and camouflage tape.
Officials say the truck also has a hazmat sticker on the back of the truck bed.
HCSO is asking for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant Josh Gunn at 270-821-5661.
