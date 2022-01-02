Central basketball player reacts to buzzer-beater finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For any basketball player, bringing your team a win is a big deal. For Central’s Blake Herdes, bringing your team a win at the last second after a neck-and-neck game, that’s even better.

If you grew up playing baseball, you may have dreamed of one day hitting a home run. If you loved football as a kid, you may have envisioned yourself throwing a Hail Mary pass.

Basketball has its own mythologized play, and Herdes got to live it.

“It all just happened so fast, I wasn’t planning on any of it,” Herdes said.

On Thursday night, the Bears were tied up with Gibson Southern with 12.3 seconds to go. The Titans brought the ball down, but missed their attempt.

“So I crashed the boards, and I grabbed it, and as soon as I got it I look up and I see two seconds,” Blake said. “And I’m like, ‘You know what, nothing to lose.’”

It was a last-second buzzer-beater, and the shot went in - giving Central the victory in a game they thought was heading for overtime. Herdes’s father, Kevin, watched the game in person, and he says it’s stressful to watch your kids play sports at all, let alone a situation like this.

“Crazy, it’s one that, you know, you want to wish for success for your kids,” Kevin said. “So for them to get a ‘W’ while he gets to have some fun and a lifetime memory is something that he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.”

Blake’s already feeling like he’ll hold onto this one for a while.

“I feel like it was a once-in-a-lifetime situation and opportunity shot,” Blake said.

The Herdes family thinks this was a perfect way to end the year.

“So it was a good night,” Kevin said. “It was definitely a good ending to 2021.”

Blake and his dad say they celebrated the win in true hero’s fashion - with a big dinner out with family and Mexican food.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.