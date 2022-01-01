Water rescue crews respond to overturned pontoon in Union Co.

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - Several agencies responded to a water rescue involving an overturned pontoon in Union County on Saturday morning.

According to Uniontown Water Rescue, the agency was called to assist Black Township Fire and Rescue near Slim Island.

Officials say once the boat was found, swimmers were deployed to tie the boat off to the bank.

Uniontown Water Rescue says that Union County 911, Union County EMA and the Union County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the rescue.

