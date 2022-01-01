Rain moving out, much colder air moving in

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been raining almost nonstop in many locations since about 7PM Friday. We have widespread rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain across the Tri-State, and portions of western Kentucky saw upwards of 4 inches of rain. The severe weather stayed just south of us this time around, but there have been several warnings for flash flooding, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes closer to the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Storm damage has been reported in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, KY.

The widespread rain will move out this evening, but lighter, more scattered rain will remain possible into the overnight hours. Sunday will be cloudy but mostly dry, although an isolated rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out. Snow accumulation is not expected at this time.

As the rain moves out, colder air is moving in as our winds pick up from the north-northwest. Temperatures are already dropping in Illinois. We will fall back out of the 50s this evening and through the 40s overnight, reaching the mid 30s by Sunday morning. We will hang out in the low to mid 30s throughout most of the day on Sunday, but the wind chills will be in the mid 20s. Isolated slick spots may develop, especially on bridges and overpasses as any water left on the roads could freeze.

The clouds will clear Sunday night as our temperatures fall into the upper teens to low 20s. The wind chills will dip into the low to mid teens. Any kids heading back to school Monday morning will need to be bundled up at the bus stop!

Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Our wind direction will change Monday night, and warmer air will flow in from the south on Tuesday, pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

That warm-up won’t last long. Another cold front will move through our region Wednesday. We will still make it into the low 40s Wednesday, but we will top out in the mid 20s Thursday and Friday as colder air once again takes over. Some snow showers may wrap around on the backside of that system Thursday afternoon and evening. Some minor snow accumulation of less than one inch may be possible, but it is still too early to talk specifics.

