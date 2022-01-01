No. 22 Kentucky wins Citrus Bowl thriller 20-17 over No. 15 Iowa

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - Chris Rodriguez scored a touchdown with under two minutes left and No. 22 Kentucky beat No. 15 Iowa 20-17 Saturday afternoon to win the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Wan’Dale Robinson finished with 10 catches for 170 yards and reeled off a 52-yard catch on the game-winning drive to set up the Rodriguez touchdown.

With under a minute left, DeAndre Square picked off a pass to seal the win for Mark Stoops and his Wildcats.

The Wildcats finish with ten wins for the second time in four seasons and they have now won a program-record four straight bowl games. Kentucky won the Citrus Bowl, the Belk Bowl, the Gator Bowl and now the Citrus Bowl again.

Will Levis threw for 233 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.