Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency following severe weather across Ky.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency Saturday due to heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong winds in the area.

Officials say the severe weather is impacting much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky.

Officials also say the weather has caused flash flooding, loss of power and property damages.

According to a press release, two to five inches of rain is expected throughout the day in much of Kentucky, followed by a cold front in the evening.

A tornado was reported in Hopkinsville, causing severe damage to the downtown area. According to Hopkinsville Fire Department, no injuries have been reported from the storm.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Gov. Beshear says. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”

According to a press release, several counties including Green, Barren, Taylor, Adair, Owsley, Breathitt and Casey counties have had numerous road closures and water rescues due to flash flooding.

Officials provided the following steps to help keep yourself safe after flooding:

  • Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal.
  • Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.
  • Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.
  • Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.
  • Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.
  • Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

