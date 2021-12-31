Visitation, funeral services announced for Deputy Sean Riley

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced dates and times for Deputy Sean Riley’s visitation and funeral services.

Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

According to officials, the visitation for Riley will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 3 at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a first responder walk-thru at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4. That will also be at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium.

Officials say there will be a law enforcement procession and burial at Cisne Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne.

According to a Facebook post, memorials will be accepted at the services and the Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.

Officials are asking for the community to show their support by lining the procession route.

