Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Visitation, funeral services announced for Deputy Sean Riley

Sean Riley and family.
Sean Riley and family.(Wayne County Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced dates and times for Deputy Sean Riley’s visitation and funeral services.

Deputy Riley was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

According to officials, the visitation for Riley will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 3 at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a first responder walk-thru at 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4. That will also be at the Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium.

Officials say there will be a law enforcement procession and burial at Cisne Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne.

[Businesses and organizations hold fundraisers for Deputy Riley’s family]

According to a Facebook post, memorials will be accepted at the services and the Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield.

Officials are asking for the community to show their support by lining the procession route.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Tate officially charged in Deputy Riley’s murder
Deputy Sean Riley
Community mourns fallen Wayne Co. deputy, suspect in custody
Fabian L. Bennett
Police arrest suspect in connection to Evansville deadly shooting
Irvin Ware.
KSP: Green River Correctional officer facing sodomy charges
Hostage victim speaks following encounter with deputy shooting suspect
Hostage victim speaks following encounter with deputy shooting suspect

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol.
Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan
cMoe hosting Happy Noon Year’s celebration
Perry Co. woman dies in wreck involving semi
Logan's Promise
Logan’s Promise brings safe rides for New Year’s