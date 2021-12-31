Tri-State gym prepares for influx of new members to kick off new year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new year means new gym memberships as people try to get healthier, and gyms are prepared.

Management with the Tri-State Athletic Club in Evansville says they are preparing in multiple ways. They will talk with their employees and get them excited for the influx of members, while also helping new members stay motivated.

Sales Director Janet Braddock says the biggest setback that new members have is accountability. She says Tri-State Athletics Club counteracts this by treating everyone like family.

“A good beginning of getting people excited for fitness and health,” Braddock said. “And not that it’s just a once in a month, once in a week type deal, but more of a lifestyle. Just the accountability, you know, and the motivation from others.”

Braddock says they have a trainer coming from New York City next week, and they hope this will help give people the jump start they need for their New Year’s resolutions.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.