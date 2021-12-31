Saving money in the New Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday officially begins a New Year, and what better way to start that New Year than with a little extra cash in your pocket.

We spoke with Ben Joergens the financial empowerment director with Old National Bank to help you start off on a good note at the beginning of 2022.

Joergens recommends making some of your New Year’s resolutions financial resolutions.

First, he says to consider having an emergency fund if you don’t have one already. This would be money that you have in the bank that you don’t plan to use unless something catastrophic happens.

He told us typically experts say anywhere between three to six months of all your monthly bills should be in that account.

Now second, if you do have that emergency fund already, maybe consider paying down some debts.

“You know, we’re in the time of a pandemic where borrowing is pretty cheap these days, so we really need to look at what I’m paying on interest to have these items, and do I really need to pay it down as fast as I think I should,” Joergens said. “What I mean by that is are there other avenues where I can use that money to bring me better gains down the road? This could be 401K investments this could be investments with a financial advisor and what not. You know, look at those interest rate returns.”

Joergens says you always want to look at the long-term picture to see what that money can do for you.

He also says it’s important to try to have smart financial resolutions.

“Specific, measurable, attainable, result-oriented, time-driven goals. The more specific we get with our goals, the more likely we are to achieve them and make them happen,” Joergens says. “And then I also think we need to consider starting these resolutions right away. As we know with many other resolutions it could be going to the gym or eating healthy or giving up something, but we need to start these day one. I challenge people January 1st to really start these resolutions.”

Starting those goals right away could hold you accountable for the rest of the year.

If you have a spouse, Joergens says you should consider doing these financial resolutions together.

“Align personal goals to work together. If you have dual income coming in you’re more likely to achieve those goals at a faster rate. If you don’t have these goals, sit down and take some time to do this. I can tell you, many couples that I work with usually have a spender and a saver. And if we’re really hiding things behind the back of those who we’re with and keeping finances to ourselves. I’ve seen, one of the top reasons for divorce to recent studies has been financial difficulties. So, be honest with that partner or spouse.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.