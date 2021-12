CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was killed in a wreck in Crawford County on Thursday.

Indiana State Police say 68-year-old Mildred Mitchell of St. Croix died at the scene.

It happened on State Road 64.

Troopers say Mitchell crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

