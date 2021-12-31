Birthday Club
Kentucky House GOP leaders unveil redistricting plan

The Kentucky State Capitol.
The Kentucky State Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House Republican leaders have unveiled a redistricting plan for the 100-member chamber.

Under the proposed map, two sets of rural GOP lawmakers would be paired with each other in newly drawn districts. And two pairs of Democrats would be placed in the same Louisville districts.

Those incumbents would face off in the 2022 spring primary if the proposal wins legislative approval and the lawmakers seek reelection.

The redistricting plan was revealed by House Speaker David Osborne.

He says the plan would create two new districts where the majority of voters represent ethnic and racial minority populations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

