Ind. reports 2 new COVID deaths, 286 cases in Vanderburgh Co. Thursday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 12,020 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new COVID-19 related deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,246,854 cases and 18,386 deaths.

The map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County.

The map also shows 286 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 106 new cases in Warrick County, 52 new cases in Dubois County, 30 new cases in Gibson County, 26 new cases in Posey County, 20 new cases in Spencer County, 18 new cases in Perry County and 14 new cases in Pike County.

As a reminder, any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 37,825 cases, 511 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,399 cases, 148 deaths

Warrick Co. - 13,286 cases, 205 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,212 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,463 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,774 cases, 121 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,940 cases, 54 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,775 cases, 45 deaths

